Home

Business

Elon Musk Decides Number Of Tweets You Can See A Day, CEO Is Silent

Elon Musk Decides Number Of Tweets You Can See A Day, CEO Is Silent

It still remains unclear to what extent the new CEO was involved in this change. Yaccarino has neither publicly addressed it nor responded to the change on her Twitter account.

Elon Musk Decides Number Of Tweets You Can See A Day, CEO Is Silent

New Delhi: Elon Musk aka Twitter boss, who apparently spends more time on the micro-blogging platform than the new CEO Linda Yaccarino herself, has now imposed restrictions on the number of posts people will be able to see per day. As per Musk, unverified accounts will only be able to see 600 posts per day, and 300 per day for ‘new’ unverified accounts. In the case of verified accounts, it’s limited to a maximum of 6,000 posts per day.

Elon Musk has justified his move saying it is to address “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation”. Shortly after Musk made this announcement, he said that the rate limits will be soon increased soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new unverified. In just a couple of hours, he tweeted again, “Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k”, which apparently means the limit will soon be increased to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified, and 500 for new unverified.

You may like to read

CEO Yaccarino Stays Silent

The changes in Twitter content policies come even as Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino is devising ways to woo back the advertisers to Twitter who abandoned the platform after Musk’s takeover.

Will the advertisers be happy about paying for advertisements on a platform where its controlling shareholder publicly declares a desire for users to spend less time on the platform? Questionable.

It still remains unclear to what extent the new CEO was involved in this change. Yaccarino has neither publicly addressed it nor responded to the change on her Twitter account.

‘Twitter Addicts’ Need To Go Outside

Musk has retweeted a parody account with his name which says “The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used.”

The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 1, 2023

When Elon Musk himself retweets a tweet by a parody account of his name which said “I set a view limit”, it could mean that the parody account is operated by none other than Elon Musk himself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.