New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided not to join the Twitter board, announced CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday morning. Twitter CEO Agrawal announced on Monday tweeted that Musk held discussions with Twitter’s directors but Musk ultimately declined their offer of a board seat. “I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in an internal memo he shared on Twitter.Also Read - Jeff Bezos Responds to Elon Musk's Poll to 'Convert Twitter SF HQ to Homeless Shelter'

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Also Read - Twitter Headquarters or Shelter For Homeless? Elon Musk's Latest Poll Receives Over 10 Lakh Votes

Agrawal wrote, “Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best.” Also Read - Elon Musk Proposes Twitter Blue Subscription Shake-Up. Check Features That Premium Subscribers May Get Soon

“We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interest of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat.”

Musk’s appointment to the board was to become effective on April 9, Saturday, but he informed that morning that he will no longer be joining the board, Agrawal said in his post.

“I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” the Twitter CEO said. He further added that there will be “distractions ahead but our goals and priorities remain unchanged”. “The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” Agrawal said.

Earlier last week, Agrawal announced that the platform has appointed Musk to its board of directors. Musk, who acquired a 9.2 per cent share in the micro-blogging platform for nearly $3 billion, is limited from buying more than 15 per cent of Twitter’s stock.