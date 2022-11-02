Washington: A few days after buying Twitter, Elon Musk has made a new rule for employees of the social media company. According to reports, twitter managers have been told to work 12 hours shift, seven days a week. The employees, who have been working at Twitter before Musk took over, have also been asked to justify their work and their team’s work, and to explain their value to the company, a report in CNBC added.Also Read - Elon Musk Expected to Charge Twitter Users $20 a Month for a Blue Badge | Watch Video

"Managers at Twitter have instructed some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, in order to hit Musk's aggressive deadlines, according to internal communications," the report stated quoting sources.

The cited source also revealed that the employees have been asked to work for extra hours without any discussion about "overtime pay or comp time, or about job security." The engineers have reportedly been given a deadline of early November and if they fail to meet the requirements, then they might lose their job.

CNBC said that many Twitter employees are now worried that they could get fired without any warning or severance package.

The employees have been given deadlines of early November, failing which they might lose their jobs at the micro blogging site. “Task completion by the early November deadline is seen as a make-or-break matter for their careers at Twitter.”

Elon Musk Says Blue Tick On Sale For USD 8 Per Month

Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will now be available at a price of eight dollars per month.

Musk blasted the “current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark, using an expletive.

Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month, he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators .

A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category .