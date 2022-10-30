Elon Musk Orders Job Cuts Across Twitter: After completing a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk has ordered job cuts across the company and has asked the managers to prepare lists of employees to be laid off, with the New York Times (NYT) reporting that Musk has “planned to begin laying off workers” at Twitter as soon as on Saturday. “Musk, who completed a USD 44-billion deal to buy Twitter on Thursday, has ordered the cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others,” the NYT report said, adding that the “scale of the layoffs could not be determined” at the company, which has around 7,500 employees.Also Read - Twitter Users Will Soon Be Able To Choose The Version They Like Better. Deets Here

Immediately after taking control of Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired its top executives, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde. Also Read - Twitter Users Receive ‘Removal Notice’ From Verified Accounts, Phishing Scam Suspected

Musk had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added. Also Read - Kanye West Back On Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: Will Donald Trump Be Next?

Musk also shared a video of him taking a stroll into the Twitter headquarters with a sink in hand. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” – He captioned the video that he shared on Twitter. Apart from this, Musk also updated his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and changed his location to Twitter HQ.

He took to Twitter to clear the air of speculation around his Twitter takeover. He said, “Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

The layoffs at Twitter would take place before November 1 when employees were scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation, reported NYT.

Elon Musk is mulling firing 75 per cent of Twitter employees, said reports in Reuters that quoted Washington Post citing various interviews and documents.

(With agency inputs)