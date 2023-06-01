Home

Business

Elon Musk Overtakes Bernard Arnault To Become World’s Richest Person Once Again

Elon Musk Overtakes Bernard Arnault To Become World’s Richest Person Once Again

Elon Musk has once again become the richest person in the world overtaking Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of LVMH fell over 2.6 per cent in Paris trading.

Elon Musk Overtakes Bernard Arnault To Become World's Richest Person Once Again

New Delhi: Elon Musk has once again become the richest person in the world overtaking Louis Vitton’s Bernard Arnault on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of LVMH fell over 2.6 per cent in Paris trading.

The Tesla CEO had remained the world’s richest person for the most part of 2022, until the tech industry started showing some struggles and during Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. In January this year, Musk had created a Guinness World Record for having lost money more than anyone in history.

You may like to read

Musk lost between $180 billion and $200 billion since November 2021, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla stocks in recent years, according to the report. His fortune went from about $320 billion in 2021 to its about $147 billion then.

Trending Now

The 74-year-old French business tycoon Bernard Arnault first surpassed Musk in December 2022 when luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation.

Arnault founded LVMH which owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Hennessy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES