Home

Business

Tesla Agrees To Set Up Vendor Base In India: 10 Key Points

Tesla Agrees To Set Up Vendor Base In India: 10 Key Points

It's believed that Tesla would drive a hard bargain with India, as China is also currently courting Musk on retaining its investments in the country. Musk had recently visited China and met the top leaders there.

Tesla Agrees To Set Up Vendor Base In India: 10 Key Points

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned Tesla has in principle agreed to the government of India’s suggestion that apart from assembling its electric vehicles in the country, it also set up a vendor base here, reported the Financial Express. The government has, however, told the car manufacturer that the company can first start with the domestic assembly of cars and later follow it up by setting up a vendor base, the report added.

Tesla India Business – Key Things To Know

As Tesla doesn’t believe much in decoupling manufacturing and supply chain, the company is unlikely to delay the setting up of the domestic vendor base. Tesla has developed a large vendor base in China (Shanghai) where more than half of Tesla’s global production happens. It has also recently built a megapack battery factory there. Once the company starts a manufacturing base in India, it would mean relocating these vendors to India. These vendors would then need to form joint ventures with Indian firms as post-2020 border clashes, India discourages 100 per cent Chinese investments. It’s believed that Tesla would drive a hard bargain with India, as China is also currently courting Musk on retaining its investments in the country. Musk had recently visited China and met the top leaders there. As earlier reported by FE, the government has asked Tesla to submit a roadmap on the time-frame needed by it to set up an indigenous supply chain. The company is expected to submit the same in the next three to six months time. In an earlier report by the Financial Express quoting sources, it said that Tesla has been asked by the government to prepare a roadmap on the time-frame needed to set up an indigenous supply chain for domestic manufacturing of its electric vehicles. It said that the government will finalise the kind of concessions it is willing to offer and their duration, once Tesla submits the blueprint. Such a scheme currently works for the smartphone production-linked incentive scheme under the phased manufacturing programme (PMP). Under the smartphone PLI scheme, the same has been done for Apple. Both Apple and Samsung have duty protection on components required for domestic assembly of phones under PMP. But they have to source them locally within the timelines set for them. Recently, several of Apple’s Chinese vendors agreed to set up joint ventures with Indian firms for their supply chains in the country. The government is likely to come up with a modified PLI scheme for electric vehicles and advance chemistry cell battery once Tesla agrees to set up a manufacturing plant in the country along with a timeline for meeting indigenisation levels. Official sources said that modifying or coming out with a PLI 2.0 will not be a new thing, which would be done only to include Tesla in the scheme, as it has earlier been done for telecom products and IT Hardware PLI schemes. As earlier reported by FE, Tesla is no longer pressing with its earlier demand for lowering import duty on completely built units first, which is at 100% for cars costing $40,000 and above. The duty on cars costing below this is at 60%. Tesla’s demand in the past was to slash the duty to 40%.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES