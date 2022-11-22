Elon Musk Puts Relaunch Of Twitter Blue On Hold. Here’s Why

Twitter Blue was supposed to be relaunched on November 29.

Musk has decided to hold back Twitter Blue relaunch for now.

New Delhi: Elon Musk has decided to hold back the relaunch of Twitter Blue citing impersonation as the reason. Twitter chief on the microblogging site wrote, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.” Twitter Blue was supposed to be relaunched on November 29.

Musk has also hinted that Twitter might opt for a different “color check for organizations than individuals.”

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Musk had defended the much-criticised paid verification plan by saying that the blue checkmark will be the “great leveler”.

“Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Musk’s decision to launch a Twitter Blue subscription had resulted in chaos as the cases of impersonations increased manifold after which he had to take it back.

Musk Saturday also revealed the microblogging platform’s new policy pertaining to account suspensions and restricting negative tweets as he announced lifting the bans on some suspended accounts.

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he wrote.