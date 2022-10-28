New Delhi: Immediately after taking control of Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired its top executives, news agency AFP reported. Chief executive Parag Agrawal was among the top executive who was sacked. This came ahead of a Friday deadline to complete his purchase of the platform.Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Acquired Twitter To 'Help Humanity' And Won't Let It Become 'Free-For-All-Hellscape'

Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.

Earlier, Tesla Motor's chief Elon Musk shared a video of him taking a stroll into the Twitter headquarters with a sink in hand. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" – He captioned the video that he shared on Twitter. Apart from this, Musk also updated his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit' and changed his location to Twitter HQ.

He took to Twitter to clear the air of speculation around his Twitter takeover. He said, “Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”