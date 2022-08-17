New York: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday said that he was buying football club Manchester United. While it was not immediately clear whether the billionaire investor was serious about pursuing a deal, his tweet took the internet by storm. “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” Musk, known for his irreverent tweets, posted on the micro-blogging platform.Also Read - Man Tweets Funny Mirzapur Meme Featuring Kaleen Bhaiya As Anand Mahindra Unveils Electric SUVs | See Tweet

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Also Read - Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag Reveals The Reason Behind Defeat Against Brentford

Manchester United is one of the world’s best supported football clubs. They have been champions of England a record 20 times and have won the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game, three times. Also Read - WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Cool After David de Gea's Howler During Man-U's 4-0 Loss vs Brentford; Video Goes VIRAL

The team, featuring top striker Cristiano Ronaldo, is controlled by the American Glazer family. The family has been facing the ire of the Manchester United fans due to the team’s struggles on the pitch – the Old Trafford-based club is currently at the bottom of the Premier League after a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in an away game.

Recently, Manchester United fans have protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005.

Some fans have urged Musk to buy Manchester United instead of buying Twitter. Meanwhile, Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, which has taken him to court.