Elon Musk Shuts Twitter Offices In Delhi And Mumbai, Sends Staff Home

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned Twitter has reportedly shut down two of its three offices in India and asked staff to go home. Twitter, which laid off 90 per cent workforce ever since Elon Musk took over the company, has closed its offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier, Elon Musk said that he might step down as Twitter CEO by the end of this year, after stabilising the company and making it more financially viable. After conducting a poll on stepping down as Twitter CEO in December last year, Musk has not offered any indication as to when he is going to appoint a new CEO to run the daily affairs at the micro-blogging platform.

“I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place in that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” Musk said via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“I’m guessing probably towards the end of the year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company,” he was quoted as saying in reports. “I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year,” Musk added. Musk has said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

