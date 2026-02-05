Home

Business

Elon Musk Net Worth: SpaceX boss becomes Worlds richest man overnight, total wealth rises to USD 852 billion after...

Elon Musk Net Worth: SpaceX boss becomes World’s richest man overnight, total wealth rises to USD 852 billion after…

As per the reports, the merger has taken the company’s overall valuation to USD 1.25 trillion, resulting in an increase of around USD 84 billion in Musk's wealth.

Elon Musk becomes World's richest man overnight

New Delhi: The net worth of Elon Musk has witnessed a massive surge after the merger of SpaceX and artificial intelligence firms. According to the reports, Musk’s wealth has risen to approximately USD 852 billion, making him USD 578 billion richer than the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page. Larry Page’s net worth is estimated at around USD 281 billion.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s SpaceX secures 11th position on World’s Most Valuable companies list, Nvidia tops the chart

As per the reports, the merger has taken the company’s overall valuation to USD 1.25 trillion, resulting in an increase of around USD 84 billion in Musk’s wealth. Prior to the merger, Musk held nearly 42 percent stake in SpaceX, which was valued at USD 800 billion.

Here are some of the key details:

Elon Musk’s stake in the artificial intelligence firm was 49 percent, with a valuation of USD 250 billion.

After the merger, Musk’s shareholding in the combined entity stood at 43 percent, valued at USD 542 billion.

SpaceX has now become Musk’s largest holding company.

Musk owns around 12 percent stake in Tesla, valued at approximately USD 178 billion.

Musk holds Tesla stock options worth about USD 124 billion.

Over the past four months, he has set multiple new wealth records, becoming the only individual to cross the $500 billion, $600 billion, and then $700 billion net worth milestones.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.