Elon Musk’s SpaceX secures 11th position on World’s Most Valuable companies list, Nvidia tops the chart, Amazon and Google rank at…

The month of June has been chosen because Elon Musk’s birthday falls on June 28. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley could lead this major IPO. SpaceX manufactures rockets and satellites.

New Delhi: In a major development, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, merged his rocket company SpaceX with his AI startup xAI, creating a combined entity valued at USD 1.25 trillion. It is important to note that it would now become the 11th most valuable company in the world. SpaceX is preparing to launch an IPO in the next few months.

According to the reports, the IPO could come at a valuation of USD 1.75 trillion, potentially making it the largest IPO in the world. So far, the biggest IPO was that of Saudi Aramco, which raised USD 29 billion in 2019.

Here is the complete list of most valuable companies:

Nvidia is currently the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $4.519 trillion.

Google’s parent company Alphabet ($4.163 trillion)

Apple ($3.968 trillion)

Microsoft ($3.143 trillion)

Amazon ($2.597 trillion)

Meta Platforms ($1.786 trillion)

TSMC ($1.770 trillion)

Saudi Aramco ($1.647 trillion)

Tesla ($1.582 trillion)

Broadcom ($1.569 trillion)

When will the IPO come?

As per the reports, Bret Johnson, SpaceX CFO, has been in talks with existing investors regarding the IPO since last year. SpaceX is likely to launch its IPO by June 2026. The month of June has been chosen because Elon Musk’s birthday falls on June 28. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley could lead this major IPO. SpaceX manufactures rockets and satellites.

