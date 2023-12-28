Home

Elon Musk’s Tesla Likely Set Up its First India Factory in THIS State | Check Key Details Here

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) will be held in Gandhinagar between January 10 and 12, 2024.

New Delhi: Elon Mask-owned Tesla is likely to make its foray into the Indian market with its manufacturing plant in Gujarat. According to the media report, the negotiation for company’s first manufacturing unit has reached its final leg and is likely to conclude soon. The announcement is likely to take place in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, going to be held in January 2024, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

Notably, the state of Gujarat is already a manufacturing hub of many big companies Maruti Suzuki, etc. The possible location of the Tesla manufacturing plant could be Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror report.

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit scheduled for January 2024, the Gujarat government is optimistic about the prospects of Tesla’s investment in Gujarat. Drawing a parallel with Elon Musk’s vision, Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel Patel highlighted the alignment between Tesla’s goals and the state’s aspirations.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), to be held in Gandhinagar between January 10 and 12, 2024, has made GIFT City an important focus area with international companies from countries like UAE, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and the USA expressing interest towards exploring investment opportunities in the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), government officials said.

While GIFT City has already witnessed several large-scale investments, the state government has engaged with over 1,000 companies through six international and eight domestic roadshows and delegation visits held in the run-up to the VGGS to explore investment opportunities, a government release said.

During these engagements, the leaders shared the government’s vision for GIFT IFSC and discussed various opportunities for setting up their units and/or expanding their businesses there.

“In the course of these meetings, various international companies from countries like the UAE, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and the USA showed their inclination towards exploring investment opportunities in GIFT IFSC,” the release said.

