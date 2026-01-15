Jackpot for Elon Musk as Tesla chief’s net worth witnesses massive surge, earns USD 42.2 billion in…, Jeff Bezos losses USD…

Home

New Delhi: Elon Musk‘s wealth has witnessed a massive surge. According to the reports, the net worth of the world’s richest person jumped by USD 42.2 billion in a single day. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s total wealth has reached USD 683 billion after this huge profit. In just 14 days, Musk’s net worth has increased by USD 63.1 billion.

Musk owns nearly 12 percent of Tesla and holds around 304 million exercisable stock options from his 2018 compensation package, according to the company’s 2025 proxy statement. Musk is the CEO of Tesla, the world’s most valuable car-making company, and the private rocket company SpaceX.

Here are some of the key details:

The top 10 billionaires on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index suffered major losses on Wednesday.

Jeff Bezos lost USD 5.22 billion, Larry Ellison USD 8.85 billion, Mark Zuckerberg USD 5.32 billion, and Bernard Arnault USD 2.48 billion.

Steve Ballmer also took a hit of $3.55 billion, while Jensen Huang lost $2.16 billion.

Larry Page lost $70.5 million, Sergey Brin $90 million, and Warren Buffett $118 million.

As per the Bloomberg report, SpaceX’s valuation has been calculated using a December 2025 tender offer. The company was valued at approximately USD 800 billion. Musk owns around 42 percent of this private company through a trust, based on a September 2025 filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

Why his wealth surged

Using the January 2026 funding round, the xAI’s valuation has been calculated, in which USD 20 billion was raised at a post-money valuation of USD 230 billion. As per the person familar to the development and company’s structure, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Live Hindustan, Elon Musk held a 51 percent stake in the company after this round.

A 15 percent liquidity discount has been applied. The new valuation was implemented in January 2026, leading to an increase of USd 48 billion in his net worth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.