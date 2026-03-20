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Elon Musk still the richest man on Earth? Where does Mukesh Ambani rank? Check the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 here

Elon Musk still the richest man on Earth? Where does Mukesh Ambani rank? Check the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 here

Musk’s wealth trajectory suggests that he remains the most likely candidate to become the world’s first trillionaire, potentially within the next few years.

Elon Musk still the richest man on Earth?

New Delhi: Elon Musk appears unstoppable, continuing to dominate the global financial landscape as the world’s richest individual, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2026. It is important to note that this year’s report marks a significant milestone in wealth accumulation. The number of billionaires worldwide is climbing to a record 4,020. The findings highlight a year of extraordinary growth for the ultra wealthy, driven largely by the surging valuations of technology firms and the rapid expansion of the intelligence economy.

The report further added that while Western tech giants dominate the majority of the top spots, the list also shines a light on the shifting dynamics of wealth in the East. The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 highlights the resilience of industrial conglomerates in India to the return of iconic entertainment figures to the billionaire club.

Elon Musk Tops The List of Hurun Global Rich List 2026

Elon Musk has secured the top position on the global wealth rankings.

This is for the fifth time in six years that the SpaceX boss secured the top position

His net worth has soared to an estimated $792 billion, an increase of 89% over the previous year.

This massive surge is primarily attributed to the sky high valuations of his aerospace venture, SpaceX

He has also sustained performance of Tesla in the electric vehicle market.

Musk’s wealth trajectory suggests that he remains the most likely candidate to become the world’s first trillionaire, potentially within the next few years.

His success underscores the immense value investors place on high growth sectors such as space exploration and artificial intelligence.

Here are some of the key details:

Jeff Bezos and Larry Page follow closely behind Musk in the list.

A notable newcomer to the elite group is Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia

His fortune has swelled to USD 172 billion following his company’s breakthrough USD 5 trillion valuation.

Billionaire Bill Gates has slipped out of the top ten for the first time in fifteen years, partly due to significant charitable donations.

These shifts indicate that while traditional industries still hold weight

Mukesh Ambani is the Asia’s richest man

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has emerged as the richest person in Asia. As per the list, the chairman of Reliance Industries has a net worth of approximately USD109 billion. Despite facing major competition from other industrial giants, Mukesh Ambani’s strategic shift toward 5G technology, retail expansion, and renewable energy has helped him maintain his leadership position..

It is important to note that India itself has made its status as a major center for wealth creation. Today, India is home to 308 billionaires and ranks third globally behind China and the United States. This growth reflects the broader strengthening of the Indian economy across the energy and telecom sectors.

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