New York: For the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his USD 44 billion bid in April, billionaire Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week, news agency Reuters reported quoting a source on Monday, who cited an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff. The meeting is reportedly scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Reuters query that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, reports claimed Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal had to quell employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Tesla CEO. Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.