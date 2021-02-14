Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the US-based electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla will set up its production unit here. “American car company Tesla will set up its electric car division in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said in a statement, which mainly aimed at appreciating the Union Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Also Read - DK Shivakumar's Daughter Aishwarya Ties The Knot With Late CCD Founder's Son Amartya Hegde | See Pictures

On January 12, Yediyurappa had tweeted from his official handle that Tesla would start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. However, the tweet was deleted after a couple of hours by which time it had garnered more than 8,500 likes and 1,800 retweets.

Breaking his silence after the news broke that Tesla has finally entered India by registering it as a company in Bengaluru, its CEO Elon Musk said on January 13 that he is on the way to fulfil his promise to let electric cars run on the roads of India.

Reacting to his 41.2 million followers, Musk had tweeted on making India his next destination: “As promised”.

The world’s richest man was replying to a tweet linked to a blog post on the Tesla fan site, Tesmanian, which noted that Tesla cars will be expensive for Indians but the cars will become more affordable for the country’s middle class when the company starts production within India.

