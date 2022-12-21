Elon Musk to Step Down as Twitter CEO ‘As Soon As…’

Musk’s resignation came as a reply to his earlier poll, where he asked people if he should resign as the head of Twitter. He also promised that he wouldI “abide by the results" of the poll. The result of the poll showed that 57.5% of respondents were in favour of Musk stepping down.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2022 suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

New Delhi: Days after conducting a Twitter poll where he asked people if he should resign as the head of Twitter, world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just announced that he will step down as the Twitter CEO. Taking to his Twitter handle, Musk wrote, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022



Musk’s resignation came as a reply to his earlier poll, where he asked people if he should resign as the head of Twitter. He also promised that he would “abide by the results” of the poll. The result of the poll showed that 57.5% of respondents were in favour of Musk stepping down.

According to a CNBC report, Musk has been actively searching for a replacement even before posting the poll on Sunday.

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in the poll. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are issued, then withdrawn or changed.

Among those voting with the “go” camp almost certainly were Tesla investors who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos that they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth. Musk also used his Tesla stock to partially fund the acquisition of Twitter.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has presided over a dizzying series of changes that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users. He’s laid off half of the workforce, axed contract content moderators and disbanded a council of trust and safety advisors. He has dropped enforcement of COVID-19 misinformation rules and called for criminal charges against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

Musk clashed with some users on multiple fronts and on Sunday, he asked Twitter users to decide if he should remain in charge, acknowledging he made a mistake in launching new restrictions that banned the mention of rival social media websites.

The results of the online survey, which lasted 12 hours, showed that 57.5% of the 17.5 million respondents wanted him to leave, while 42.5% wanted him to stay.

The poll followed just the latest significant policy change since Musk acquired Twitter in October. Twitter had announced that users will no longer be able to link to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and other platforms targeted for “prohibition.”