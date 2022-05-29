San Francisco: Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX highest paid executive in the world. Musk has topped the Fortune’s new list of the most highly compensated CEOs on the Fortune 500. In 2021, Musk “realized” compensation worth almost USD 23.5 billion, from exercising some Tesla stock options awarded in a 2018 multiyear “moonshot” grant. “That was—by far—the biggest CEO payday in 2021,” Fortune’s report said citing an analysis of how Fortune 500 CEOs are compensated.Also Read - Forgot Your Apple ID Password? A Step-by-step Guide to Reset It Here

After Musk, the 10 most highly compensated Fortune 500 CEOs of 2021 are all tech and biotech CEOs, including the heads of Apple, Netflix , and Microsoft. Also Read - Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos Needs to Party Less If He Wants Get to Orbit. See Tweet

List of top 10 most highly compensated CEOs and how much they are paid

Elon Musk, Tesla: USD 23.5 billion Tim Cook, Apple: USD 770.5 billion Jensen Huang, NVIDIA, USD 561 billion Reed Hastings, Netflix: USD 453.5 billion Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: USD 452.9 billion Marc Benioff, Salesforce: USD 439.4 billion Satya Nadella, Microsoft: USD 309.4 million Robert A. Kotick, Activision Blizzard: USD 296.7 million Hock E. Tan, Broadcom: USD 288 million Safra A. Catz, Oracle: USD 239.5 million

The chief executives, in any average big-company, made 351 times the pay of the average worker on a realized basis in 2020, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which has tracked the metric for decades, up from a 21-to-1 ratio back in 1965. Also Read - Tesla in India: Elon Musk Says No Manufacturing Plant Where Sale, Service Not Allowed. Full Details Here

To compile the list, Fortune said it evaluated the pay packages of 280 Fortune 500 CEOs, who earned a median total compensation of USD 15.9 million, up 30 per cent from a year earlier. When calculating a CEO’s total realized pay, Fortune measured their salary and bonuses, along with other compensation such as vested restricted stock grants, long-term incentive payouts and perks; and stock gains in the form of value realized from exercising stock options.