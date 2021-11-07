New Delhi: Elon Musk proposed selling 10 per cent of his Tesla Inc. stock on his offical Twitter handle and took a poll of people on the social network to see if they supported it. He has said that he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”Also Read - Now Uber Drivers Can Rent Tesla Vehicles at Just $ 334 a Week From Nov 1

“Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk said on Saturday. Also Read - Tesla Visits PM's Office, Requests Cut On Import Taxes On Electric Vehicles Before Entering Indian Market

As of 10:50 p.m. in New York, more than 55% of the 2 million users who had voted supported Musk selling his shares. The poll will end around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Joins Bezos, Musk in Worlds Exclusive 100 Billion Club | Full List of Billionaires Here

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

The so-called “Billionaires Income Tax” would apply solely to 700 taxpayers who have at least $1 billion in assets or $100 million in income for three straight years.

According to the proposal, the proposed tax would raise around “hundreds of billions of dollars.”

The amount of stock in play is valued at about $21 billion, based on his holdings of 170.5 million Tesla shares. The stock, which surged 74% this year to a record on Thursday, closed 0.6% lower at $1,222.09 on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

The number of shares Musk could be set to offload based on the Twitter poll is equivalent to 80% of the average daily trading volume for Tesla in the past three months.

Musk’s sudden announcement comes amid pressure in Washington to increase taxes on billionaires. Some Democrats have been wanting to impose a new tax on America’s wealthiest by taxing unrealized capital gains—a type of gains that is accrued when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they do not sell any shares.

According to reports, Musk’s unrealized capital gains stand at roughly US $300 billion.