New Delhi: Business magnate and investor Elon Musk on Monday warned that he may walk out of the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the micro-blogging site fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts. Elon Musk said this in a letter that he wrote to Twitter Inc.

The letter said that Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement. Earlier in March, Musk said he would put the deal "temporarily on hold", while he waits for the social media platform to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover," read the letter.

“Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights,” the letter by Musk’s lawyers said. Meanwhile, Twitter shares were down 5.5% at $37.95 in premarket trading.

