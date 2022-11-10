Difficult Times Ahead: Elon Musk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Scrapping Remote Work

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California. Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Twitter News: Twitter Inc’s new owner Elon Musk on Wednesday emailed his workers for the first time to prepare them for “difficult times ahead”, Bloomberg reported. According to the email reviewed by Bloomberg news, Musk said that there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the economic outlook and how it will affect an advertising-dependent company like Twitter.

He further added that remote work will no longer be allowed and employees will be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Elon Musk wrote in an email to employees.

“Over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam,” Musk wrote in a separate mail.

Twitter Adds ‘Official’ Mark to Some Big Verified Accounts

Social media giant Twitter has started adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic.

Media sites like ANI, PTI, The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal received an official designation on Wednesday, as did companies like Nike, Apple and Coca-Cola.

The site’s current system of using what are known as “blue checks” confirming an account’s authenticity will soon go away for those who don’t pay a monthly fee. The checkmarks will be available at a yet-to-be-announced date for anyone willing to pay a $7.99-a-month subscription, which will also include some bonus features, such as fewer ads and the ability to have tweets given greater visibility than those coming from non-subscribers.