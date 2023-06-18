Home

Twitter’s Video App For Smart TV Coming Soon: 5 Facts To Know

CEO Elon Musk outlined the company's goals to refocus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships to expand the social media company's economy beyond digital advertising. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: In a major development, the microblogging website Twitter might soon launch a video app for smart TVs. In response to a user’s comment on the website, Twitter owner Elon Musk said that the app is “coming.” In a presentation to investors on Thursday, Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk outlined the company’s goals to refocus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships to expand the social media company’s economy beyond digital advertising.

1. YouTube’s Competitor Is Coming Soon

As of today, to watch digital content on your TV sets, you can simply go to the YouTube video app on smart TVs and search for the content you wish to enjoy. But now, Elon Musk’s Twitter is currently working on a similar concept, and it may launch YouTube’s rival app soon.

“We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I’m not watching an hour long video on Twitter. ” Then Musk retorted, “It’s coming.” Appreciate it, the user then tweeted in response to Elon Musk’s tweer.

2. Elon Musk Is Planning For Creators

According to the New York Post, which cited Reuters, Elon Musk is changing a number of things on Twitter, one of which is the emphasis that social media would likely place on video, creators, and business relationships.

3. Twitter’s 2-Hour Video Facility For Twitter Blue Verified Subscribers

Additionally, Twitter has introduced a new upgrade that enables verified users to upload movies up to two hours long.

Musk posted a message on Twitter saying, “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!”

4. Twitter’s Focus On Video Content

In the meantime, according to a Reuters story, Twitter is now primarily focused on video, creator, and commerce partnerships to “revitalise the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.” This information was obtained by the news agency from an investor presentation.

5. The ‘Tucker on Twitter’ Show

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson debuted a brand-new programme on the network last month called “Tucker on Twitter.” And in this matter, Twitter intends to provide sponsorships and advertisements alongside videos from Carlson and other content producers, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.