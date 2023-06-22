Home

Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Stage Set For ‘Cage Match’ Between Twitter Boss & Meta CEO

Things got heated up after Zuckerberg asked Musk the location of the "cage match". Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge that “The story speaks for itself.”

New Delhi: Tesla founder and Twitter boss Elon Musk yesterday challenged his peer and Meta head, Mark Zuckerberg, for a “cage match”. Zuckerberg in response has asked Musk to “send me location.” The story is not over here. Musk has indeed sent him the location — Vegas Octagon. Before delving into the backstory of the Musk-Zuckerberg row, let’s understand what and where Vegas Octagon is.

Vegas Octagon is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) centre in Las Vegas, Nevada. A UFC cage is an octagonal structure with walls of metal chain-link fence coated with black vinyl. A standard UFC octagon has a diameter of 30 ft (9.1 m) with a 6 ft (1.8 m) high fence. The cage sits atop a platform, raising it 4 ft (1.2 m) from the ground.

Musk Vs Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, who is known for using Twitter as his playbook, has been taunting Zuckerberg with zingers like “Zuck my 👅.”

A Twitter user named Mario Nawfal shared a tweet saying Meta is all set to release a “Twitter Rival” called Threads.

“META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding ‘Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter.

Rumors have been circulating about the app’s public name being ‘Threads’”, said Mario.

Musk replied to this tweet saying, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅”

In the Twitter thread of replies, another user gave an apparent warning to Musk saying, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆”

And in response to the above warning, Musk said, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”

Things didn’t end there. Zuckerberg took a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and shared a story on Instagram, asking Musk for the location.

And this response by Zuckerberg (probably unexpected), prompted Musk to actually send the location of the “cage match”. The Tesla boss replied to a story by The Verge on Twitter saying “Vegas Octagon”.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Musk further levelled up the game saying he has a “great move” that he calls “The Walrus”, where he just lies on top of his opponent and do nothing.

Feud Started Way Back In 2016 (At Least)

The billionaire CEOs, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who head Tesla, Twitter and Meta, respectively have been on loggerheads since when a SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed a Facebook satellite.

Ever since that incident, Zuckerberg and Musk have been on verbal spats. They’ve butted over everything from artificial intelligence to Facebook’s data-collection practices.

Lately, Musk accused Facebook of the violent insurrection at US Capitol, describing it as a “domino effect.”

The Twitter boss Musk also criticized Facebook’s data-sharing practices, tweeting another meme about Facebook saying the company is “spying” on users.

Musk also tweeted that people should “use Signal,” an encrypted messaging app. His tweet was retweeted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, another tech executive who has sparred with Zuckerberg.

