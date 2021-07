New Delhi: Asserting that Tesla electric vehicle (EV) company wants to launch cars in India, its CEO Elon Musk said the country’s import duties on EVs are “highest in the world by far”. Replying to an Indian YouTuber on Twitter, who asked him to launch Tesla cars ASAP in India, Musk blamed high import rates in the country, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Aaliyah Kashyap Reacts To Me Too Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap: 'Misrepresentation Of His Character, He Is Like Soft Teddy Bear'