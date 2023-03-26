Home

Business

Elon Musk Woos Staff Eyeing Over $250 Billion Valuation For Twitter, Promises Stock Awards

Elon Musk Woos Staff Eyeing Over $250 Billion Valuation For Twitter, Promises Stock Awards

The new equity grants offered by Twitter to its staff will start to vest after six months. The employees would be able to cash out some of their equity in a liquidity event that Twitter is mulling in roughly a year from now, as per the report.

Elon Musk Woos Staff Eyeing Over $250 Billion Valuation For Twitter, Promises Stock Awards

New Delhi: Elon Musk has said that Twitter employees will receive stock awards based at a valuation of $20 billion valuation, according to an email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The billionaire shelled out a $44 billion fortune to buy the social media platform an year ago.

“I see a clear, but difficult, path to a >$250B valuation,” implying that the stock granted now would be worth ten times more, as per a note sent by Elon Musk to the staff, the WSJ reported. It says that in the email, Musk said Twitter is being reshaped so rapidly that the company “can be thought of as an inverse startup.” Musk also said in the email that certain radical changes have been necessary to ensure that Twitter didn’t go bankrupt, the report added.

You may like to read

Post-Musk’s takeover Twitter has been facing several challenges including big advertisers halting their spending on the platform that blocked Twitter’s main source of revenue which in turn affected the valuation of the company. As per the report, Fidelity, one of the co-investors that backed Mr. Musk’s takeover of Twitter, wrote down its stake in Twitter by 56 per cent in November.

The new equity grants offered by Twitter to its staff will start to vest after six months. The employees would be able to cash out some of their equity in a liquidity event that Twitter is mulling in roughly a year from now, as per the report.

Like many other tech companies, Twitter used to offer stock grants as part of employees’ compensation and the same was under question following Musk’s tumultuous acquisition of the company last year. Twitter has however, responded to WSJ inquiry with a “poop emoji”, which Mr. Musk recently tweeted will be the company’s auto-response for media inquiries.

The report added that the new grants will vest over four years, and be in addition to and separate from any legacy Twitter equity that was converted to cash at the time of the acquisition in October 2022.

According to regulatory filings, Twitter spent nearly $630 million on stock-based compensation in 2021, the last full year it publicly reported financial results before going private. The company had more than 7,500 full-time employees that year, said the WSJ report.

Following multiple rounds of layoffs and other departures post Musk’s acquisition, staff size has come down by nearly 80 per cent to roughly 1,300, according to CNBC.

According to a regulatory filing, when Elon Musk took Twitter private for $44 billion in October, the company said employees’ stock grants would be converted into the right to receive cash for $54.20 a share, the acquisition price.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.