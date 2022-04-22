New Delhi: Elon Musk is a man with many talents. Currently holding the envious position of the richest man on the planet, Musk is the boss of Tesla and SpaceX, the only private space agency that implemented the term ‘space tourism’. However, it is his latest attempt to acquire the micro-blogging site Twitter that has placed him in the headlines across the globe. The site has launched an all-out attack on Musk for his bid to implement a $43 billion hostile takeover. Last week, the website announced that they would not hesitate to use the unusual but effective ‘Poison Pill’ Strategy if Musk continues to go ahead with his plans.Also Read - 'No Bindi No Business': Netizens Want to Boycott Malabar Gold As Kareena Kapoor Appears Without 'Bindi' in Akshaya Tritiya Ad

What is Poison Pill Strategy?

Originated in the 1980s to stop forceful takeovers, Poison Pills were most recently used by Papa John’s and Netflix to stop one such attempt. In technical terms, it is called a shareholder rights plan. Under the plan, the existing shareholders buy additional shares of the company at discounted rates to reduce the stake of the hostile shareholder. Also Read - Over 1000 New Cases in 24 Hours: Why Delhi Witnessing Sudden Spurt in COVID Cases | Explained

If the stake of a hostile shareholder goes above a set threshold, the existing shareholders, except the hostile one, are allowed to buy the shares at a heavily discounted price. This leads to a rise in the share price, making the deal inefficient and costly for the one attempting the takeover. Also Read - 75 Digital Banking Units In 75 Districts: What Are DBUs? | Explained

In Twitter’s case, the company has set 15 per cent as the threshold limit to activate the ‘poison pill’. According to a report by Business Insider, the company may drive Twitter’s share price to $420 per equity share. The share at that level will be given to shareholders for $210 per equity share. For the unversed, Musk offered to buy the site for $43 billion at a $54.20 share price. According to experts, this would decrease Musk’s stake in Twitter to around 2 per cent, from the current 9 per cent.

What are the possible downsides of Poison Pill?

There are quite a few downsides for the company if the Poison Pill is not implemented properly.

The share value is diluted and shareholders need to purchase new shares to keep even.

It may lead to institutional investors losing their interest in the company, making it difficult to raise capital in bulk.

This can make it difficult to identify ineffective managers in the firm.

Musk might just have waged a war against a lot of people. One has to go just as far as his Twitter comment section to see that.