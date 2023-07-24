Home

Business

Elon Musk’s ‘Infatuation’ With X.com And ‘Other Secrets’ Of World’s Wealthiest Man

Elon Musk’s ‘Infatuation’ With X.com And ‘Other Secrets’ Of World’s Wealthiest Man

Elon Musk initiated an acquisition of Twitter, Inc. on April 14, 2022, and concluded it on October 27, 2022.

The new X logo at Twitter headquarters. (Image: Twitter/@elonmusk)

Elon Musk’s Infatuation With X Factor: Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world and the owner of the microblogging site Twitter, sent waves around the industry as well as global users of the social media platform on Sunday when he dropped a bombshell that Twitter’s iconic “blue bird” logo will now be replaced by an “X” logo.

Trending Now

“X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today,” Elon Musk tweeted.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

You may like to read

About The X Factor

Elon Musk founded x.com in 1999 as an online bank, which was acquired by Confinity in 2000 to form PayPal. According to biographer Walter Isaacson, “Musk’s concept for x.com was grand. It would be a one-stop everything-store for all financial needs.” Ahead of his Twitter takeover, Musk told Isaacson, “I’m very excited about finally implementing x.com using Twitter as an accelerant.”

Walter Isaacson posted a tweet about an hour back in which he shared information about “The infatuation of Elon Musk with the name http://X.com and some excerpts from his upcoming book, https://amazon.com/Elon-Musk-Walter-Isaacson/dp/1982181281”.

The infatuation of @elonmusk with the name https://t.co/CZLJi8uLXZ goes way back. Here are some excerpts from my upcoming book, https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC

“When his cousin Peter Rive visited in early 1999, he found Musk poring over books about the banking system. “I’m trying to… https://t.co/2PQr0qQhVG pic.twitter.com/WDdACBZTmc — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) July 23, 2023

Here Is The Full Text Of Walter Isaacson’s Tweet

“When his cousin Peter Rive visited in early 1999, he found Musk poring over books about the banking system. “I’m trying to think about what to start next,” he explained. His experience at Scotiabank had convinced him that the industry was ripe for disruption. So in March 1999, he founded http://X.com.

His concept for http://X.com was grand. It would be a one-stop everything-store for all financial needs: banking, digital purchases, checking, credit cards, investments, and loans. Transactions would be handled instantly, with no waiting for payments to clear. His insight was that money is simply an entry into a database, and he wanted to devise a way that all transactions were securely recorded in real time. “If you fix all the reasons why a consumer would take money out of the system,” he says, “then it will be the place where all the money is, and that would make it a multitrillion-dollar company.”

Musk was able to entice the influential head of Sequoia Capital, Michael Moritz, to make a major investment in http://X.com. Moritz then facilitated a deal with Barclay’s Bank and a community bank in Colorado to become partners, so that http://X.com could offer mutual funds, have a bank charter, and be FDIC-insured.

One of Musk’s management tactics, then as later, was to set an insane deadline and drive colleagues to meet it. He did that in the fall of 1999 by announcing, in what one engineer called “a dick move,” that http://X.com would launch to the public on Thanksgiving weekend. In the weeks leading up to that, Musk prowled the office each day, including Thanksgiving, in a nervous and nervous-making frenzy, and slept under his desk most nights. One of the engineers who went home at 2 a.m. Thanksgiving morning got a call from Musk at 11 a.m. asking him to come back in because another engineer had worked all night and was “not running on full thrusters anymore.” Such behavior produced drama and resentments, but also success. When the product went live that weekend, all the employees marched to a nearby ATM, where Musk inserted an http://X.com debit card. Cash whirred out and the team celebrated.

One driver of growth was a feature that they originally thought was no big deal: the ability to send money by email. That became wildly popular, especially on the auction site eBay, where users were looking for an easy way to pay strangers for purchases.

[After a merger, with a company cofounded by Peter Thiel and Max Levchin, the company became known as PayPal.] “Musk insisted that the company’s name should be http://X.com, with PayPal as merely one of its subsidiary brands. He even tried to rebrand the payment system X-PayPal. There was a lot of pushback, especially from Levchin. PayPal had become a trusted brand name, like a good pal who is helping you get paid. Focus groups showed that the name http://X.com, on the contrary, conjured up visions of a seedy site you would not talk about in polite company. But Musk was unwavering, and remains so to this day. “If you want to just be a niche payment system, PayPal is better,” he said. “But if you want to take over the world’s financial system, then X is the better name.”

Levchin and Musk soon clashed on an issue that sounded technical but was also theological: whether to use Microsoft Windows or Unix as the main operating system. Musk admired Bill Gates, loved Windows NT, and thought Microsoft would be a more reliable partner. Levchin and his team were appalled, feeling that Windows NT was insecure, buggy, and uncool. They preferred using various flavors of Unix-like operating systems, including Solaris and the open-source Linux.

One night well after midnight, Levchin was working alone in a conference room when Musk walked in primed to continue the argument. “Eventually you will see it my way,” Musk said. “I know how this movie ends.”

“No, you’re wrong,” Levchin replied in his flat monotone. “It just isn’t going to work in Microsoft.”

“You know what,” said Musk. “I will arm-wrestle you for it.”

Levchin thought, correctly, that this was the stupidest imaginable way to settle a software-coding disagreement. Plus, Musk was almost twice his size. But he was loopy from working late hours and agreed to arm-wrestle. He put all his weight into it and promptly lost. “Just to be clear,” Levchin told him, “I’m not going to use your physical weight as any sort of a technical decision input.”

Musk laughed and said, “Yeah, I get it.” But he prevailed.

[Musk told me, even before he took control of Twitter, that he planned to rebrand it http://X.com and to try to make it a platform that would fulfill his original vision from 1999. A passage from later in the book:]

In the days leading up to his takeover of Twitter at the end of October 2022, Musk’s moods fluctuated wildly. “I am very excited about finally implementing http://X.com as it should have been done, using Twitter as an accelerant!” he texted me out of the blue at 3:30 one morning. “And, hopefully, helping democracy and civil discourse while doing so.” He said that he would turn it into the combination of financial platform and social network he had envisioned twenty-four years earlier for http://X.com, and he added that he planned to rebrand it with that name, which he loved. A few days later, he was more somber. “I will need to live at Twitter HQ. This is a super tough situation. Really bumming me out 🙁 Sleep is difficult.”

Here is Musk with Peter Thiel and the http://X.com card in 1999, and celebrating with Pappy van Winkle, @pappyvanwinkle, the world’s best Bourbon, on the day he bought Twitter:

Elon Musk initiated an acquisition of Twitter, Inc. on April 14, 2022, and concluded it on October 27, 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES