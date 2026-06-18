Elon Musk’s SpaceX becomes world’s 5th most valuable company days after ranking 7th, overtakes big names like…

At this level, SpaceX's total valuation is estimated at around $2.85 trillion, placing it among the world's five most valuable companies.

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New Delhi: Shares of Elon Musk’s space and AI company, SpaceX, surged by over 14% on Tuesday, pushing the company’s market capitalization beyond $2.85 trillion (approximately Rs 240 lakh crore). With this rally, SpaceX has overtaken Amazon and, for a brief period, even surpassed Microsoft. SpaceX has now become the fifth most valuable company in the world.

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Moreover, SpaceX shares had already jumped more than 20% on Monday. Consequently, Elon Musk gained $164 billion—roughly Rs 15.5 lakh crore—in a single day. This figure is 11% higher than Warren Buffett’s total lifetime earnings of $148 billion (approximately Rs 14 lakh crore). Investors have been consistently buying the stock in the days following its Wall Street listing.

Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Trillion

The space and artificial intelligence company was trading at $220 on Tuesday, marking a 14.3% increase for the day. This price is more than 62% above its IPO price of $135.

At this level, SpaceX’s total valuation is estimated at around $2.85 trillion, placing it among the world’s five most valuable companies. The company has been the largest contributor to the gains recorded by the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Overtakes Amazon, Microsoft

With this surge, SpaceX has surpassed Amazon, which has a market capitalization of approximately $2.64 trillion. Additionally, the company briefly surpassed Microsoft—which has a valuation of approximately $2.92 trillion—though it subsequently slipped back slightly. Currently, the world’s three largest companies boast market valuations exceeding $4 trillion.

Investor Enthusiasm Boosted by the Start of Options Trading

Trading in options linked to SpaceX shares commenced on Tuesday, further fueling investor interest. Market participants now have a new avenue to place bets on the trajectory of this newly listed stock.

Earlier on june 15, Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the seventh most valuable company in the world following a spectacular listing on the US stock market’s tech index, Nasdaq, on June 12, as it raised $75 billion in the largest-ever Initial Public Offering (IPO), trading at $150, 11% higher than its IPO price of $135.

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During trading, the stock climbed as high as $176.52 and eventually closed at $160.95, marking a rise of approximately 19% over the offer price. With this, SpaceX secured the record for the largest IPO in history, shattering the previous record of $25.6 billion set by Saudi Aramco in 2019 by a wide margin. It made Elon Musk’s SpaceX the world’s seventh most valuable company, and now it is the world’s fifth most valuable company.