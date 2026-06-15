Elon Musk’s SpaceX is world’s 7th most valuable company; check out who is at number one in top 10 list

SpaceX secured the record for the largest IPO in history, shattering the previous record of $25.6 billion set by Saudi Aramco in 2019 by a wide margin.

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Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

New Delhi: Top 10 Valuable Companies: Following a spectacular listing on the US stock market’s tech index, Nasdaq, on June 12, 2026, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has become the seventh most valuable company in the world. After raising $75 billion in the largest-ever Initial Public Offering (IPO), SpaceX began trading at $150, 11% higher than its IPO price of $135.

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Prices Surge by Up to 19%

During trading, the stock climbed as high as $176.52 and eventually closed at $160.95, marking a rise of approximately 19% over the offer price. With this, SpaceX secured the record for the largest IPO in history, shattering the previous record of $25.6 billion set by Saudi Aramco in 2019 by a wide margin. Now that we know that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the world’s seventh most valuable company, let us find out which other companies have made it to the list of the top 10 most valuable companies.

Nvidia: Nvidia, which specialises in semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence, holds the number one spot on the list of the world’s most valuable companies, having crossed the $5 trillion mark for the first time in history. Its client base includes companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, all of which rely on it for AI and data chips.

Alphabet: Google’s parent company, Alphabet, ranks second with a market cap of $4.63 trillion. The company’s primary focus is on generative AI and its cloud business.

Apple: Apple is the world’s third most valuable company, boasting a market cap between $4.3 trillion and $4.53 trillion.

Microsoft: Driven by its 27% stake in OpenAI and the success of Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft is the world’s fourth most valuable company with a market cap of $2.9–$3.11 trillion.

Amazon: Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, ranks fifth with a valuation of $2.6–$2.87 trillion.

TSMC: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) holds the sixth spot on the list of the world’s most valuable companies, with a valuation of $2.2 trillion. It manufactures over 90% of the advanced chips for major companies like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD.

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Broadcom: Having emerged as Nvidia’s biggest competitor in the tech world, Broadcom ranks eighth with a valuation of $1.8 trillion.

Saudi Aramco: Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, is the world’s largest oil producer with a valuation of $1.76 trillion.

Meta Platforms: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is the world’s tenth most valuable company, with a valuation of $1.56–$1.60 trillion.