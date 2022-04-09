Texas: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that his company will build a dedicated robotaxi, saying it will look quite futuristic. He went on to add that Tesla will start making three new vehicles next year. He said this at the opening ceremony of his Gigafactory in Texas for the first time.Also Read - After Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 9.2 Per Cent Stake, Twitter Shares Skyrocket 25 Per Cent

He further added that Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, his company will start building a new Roadster and an electric semi, he added.

Notably, Elon Musk's Tesla is the largest maker of electric vehicles in the US and the world.

During the event, Elon Musk said this year will be about scaling up the Austin factory as well as a new one in Germany. He further added that his company might start building a robot in 2023. “Next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products,” he said.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk was added to Twitter Inc’s board of directors after accumulating a stake in the social media firm. He will join Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal at a company all-hands meeting next week to address employee questions.

Elon Musk on April 4 had disclosed that he’d taken more than 9% stake in Twitter. The next day, Twitter said Musk was joining its board, and he filed a new form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission classifying himself as an active investor.

Interestingly, Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.