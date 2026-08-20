EMIs, rent and monthly bills keeping you awake at night? Manage financial stress using THESE methods

Financial stress can affect both your decision-making and overall health. If money worries are constantly on your mind, here’s how they may impact your well-being.

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Financial stress can impact the brain in a negative way. AI-generated image

As soon as their salary hits their account, many people find themselves caught up in a cycle of calculating EMIs, rent, credit card bills and everyday household expenses. With inflation pushing up the cost of living, these financial worries can become a constant source of stress, affecting not just their peace of mind but also their overall health and well-being.

Health experts say that long-term financial stress can keep the body’s stress hormones elevated. Over time, this can disrupt sleep, affect immunity and negatively impact mental health. Here’s how constant money worries can affect your health and overall well-being.

How does financial stress affect the body?

Worrying about money can trigger a rise in cortisol, experts say. Normally, the hormone returns to its usual level once the stress is over. But when financial anxiety becomes a constant part of daily life, prolonged stress can take a toll on the body and mind. It can lead to issues like insomnia, weak immunity, acidity, bloating, nausea, constant fatigue and frequent headaches, among other things.

Also Read | Sodium nitrate and suicide note: Family of three in Pune dies by suicide over financial distress

Financial pressure increases stress

Money worries can make it harder to make sensible financial decisions. Under stress, people may avoid looking at their expenses or checking bills because they fear what they might find. They may also delay important decisions, allowing the situation to grow more difficult and adding to their financial stress.

Ways to reduce stress

Reducing financial stress starts with paying attention to a few important things. These include:

Creating a budget – One of the easiest ways to manage financial stress is by creating a budget and sticking to it as much as possible. Tracking your spending can help you understand how much you’re spending and where you can reduce unnecessary expenses.

Prepare an emergency fund – An emergency fund can provide a financial safety net, regardless of your salary. If you set aside even a small amount from your monthly income, your savings can grow over time and help you manage sudden expenses more comfortably.

Financial review – If you want to manage financial stress better, experts suggest making a weekly financial review a habit. Taking a few minutes to check your expenses and savings can make your finances feel more manageable and less uncertain.

Paying bills on time – Avoid delaying your regular payments. Paying rent, EMIs and utility bills on time and using auto-pay where possible can help you stay organised, avoid late fees and reduce money-related worries.

Using financial facilities – Budgeting tools can make managing money much simpler. Whether they’re available through a banking app, financial service or health insurance provider, using them can help you monitor expenses and feel more financially in control.