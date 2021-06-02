New Delhi: The central government has come up with pension plans to help pensioners and family members and dependents of salaried class and contractual or casual workers during the Covid emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office PMO have made a number of announcements regarding the monetary assistance that can be provided through pension related schemes. Pensioners, family members and dependents of salary class and contractual or casual workers must avail such benefits to cope with any financial emergency arising during the Covid pandemic. Also Read - Suhana Khan Lip-Syncs To Justin Bieber's Peaches At New York University, Video Goes Viral

Central Government Pension Benefits, Schemes During Covid-19

1. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has announced that the Central Government has extended provisional pension payment up to one year from the date of retirement of the employee. The decision has been taken in view of Coronavirus pandemic, said Union Minister Dr. Singh.

2. The central government has also liberlized the provisional family pension. Under this new process, Dr. Singh said that family pension can be sanctioned immediately if an eligible family member submits claim for family pension and provides death certificate of the employee. An instruction has been given to Department of Pension and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) that if such cases arise then the provisional family pension can be initiated without waiting for Pay & Accounts Office's approval.

3. Family Pension under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC): With an aim to help family members, benefit of ESIC pension scheme has been extended to even those who have died due to Covid. The ESIC pension scheme was applicable for employment related death cases, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office.

Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to the benefit of pension equivalent to 90 per cent of average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms.

This benefit will be available retrospectively with effect from March 24, 2020 and for all such cases till March 24, 2022.

4. EPFO-EDLI Scheme: The EDLI scheme have been enhanced and liberalized. Apart from all other beneficiaries, this will help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Amount of maximum insurance benefit has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The provision of minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been restored and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years.

To benefit families of contractual or casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in only one establishment has been liberalized, with benefit being made available to families of even those employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months preceding his death, the PMO said in a statement.