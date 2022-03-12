EPF interest rate update: Deposits made in provident funds will fetch an interest rate of 8.1 per cent in the current financial year 2021-22, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Saturday. “EPFO fixes 8.1 pc as rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2021-22: Sources,” news agency PTI tweeted.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Declared: Where To Check Scores; Is Marksheet Available Online - FAQs Here

The interest rate in the last fiscal was kept at 8.5 per cent. EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. Also Read - England Will Go All Out For a Win Against West Indies: Zak Crawley