EPF interest rate update: Deposits made in provident funds will fetch an interest rate of 8.1 per cent in the current financial year 2021-22, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Saturday. "The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO's) apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees has decided to provide 8.1 per cent rate of interest on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 2021-22 in its meeting held on Saturday," news agency PTI tweeted quoting sources.

This is the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent and is likely to disappoint over 6 crore salaried subscribers of the EPFO.

Now, after the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

Prior to that, the EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20. The interest rate was 8.65 per cent in 2018-19. The EPFO had provided 8.55 per cent interest rate to its subscribers for 2017-18. The interest rate was 8.65 per cent in 2016-17.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.