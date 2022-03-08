New Delhi: Energy Giant Shell on Tuesday apologised for buying Russian crude oil last week and said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil … was not the right one and we are sorry,” news agency Reuters quoted Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden as saying.Also Read - 'Safe Passage for Our Students Didn't Materialise': India to UNSC on Students Stranded in Ukraine's Strife-torn Sumy

Shell had bought a Russian crude oil cargo from Swiss trader Trafigura at a record low of dated Brent minus USD 28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday. Also Read - PM Modi To Speak To Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Today

“Shell announces intent to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, aligned with new government guidance. As an immediate first step, we will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil, shut service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Will Not Forgive Nor Forget, Says Ukraine President Zelenskyy As Russia Steps Up Attack On Cities

Shell Joined Raft Of Companies Abandoning Skate In Russian Oil Market

Last week, Shell said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas group Gazprom.

But it remained one of the few Western companies to have continued buying crude oil from Russia since the conflict in Ukraine escalated. The British energy major said it would change its crude oil supply chain to remove volumes from the sanctions-hit country “as fast as possible” and shut its service stations, and aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

However, it added that supply chain change could take “weeks to complete” and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries, and the withdrawal from Russian petroleum products, pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be in a “phased manner”.

Shell also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium.

Rise In Oil Prices Due To Sections On Russia Amid Invasion Of Ukraine

Reuters reported on Monday that the United States was willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices have soared to their highest levels since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning Russian imports.