Enfuse Solutions IPO: Check Price Band, GMP Price, Issue Size, Allotment & Other Key Details Here

The price band of the issue is decided as of ₹91 to ₹96 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Issue has lot size worth 1,200 shares and one can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Enfuse Solutions IPO: The initial public offering of Enfuse Solutions will open for subscription on March 15 and close on March 19. Let us take look in detail about Price Band, issue size, GMP and other key details over here.

Enfuse Solutions IPO Price Band:

Enfuse Solutions IPO company details: Enfuse Solutions deals in various digital solutions services like analytics, data management, e-commerce, digital services, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Enfuse Solutions IPO details: The IPO has reserved not less than 15% of the shares for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), not more than 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), & not less than 35% for retail investors.

Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment date: The allotment of the shares may be finalized on March 20 and the company may initiate refunds on March 21. The share price may be listed on NSE SME on March 22.

Enfuse Solutions IPO details: The IPO is total of ₹22.44 crore among which a fresh issue is of 23,37,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component and this is a completely fresh issue.

Enfuse Solutions IPO objectives: The company will use the funds generated through IPO for working capital needs, general corporate purposes and also for repayment of loans.

Enfuse Solutions IPO Registrar & Manager: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Enfuse Solutions IPO . The book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited.

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP: The grey market premium is +70 it means that the company’s share price in the grey market is trading at a premium of ₹70.

