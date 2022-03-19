New Delhi: With the push for better road connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is building over 1.47 lakh km of roads in the country. He added that the NHAI is also building 22 green highways and by the end of 2024, the Centre wants to expand the road network matching with the US.Also Read - THIS State Has Maximum Number Of Electric Vehicles In India. Know Here

He also stated that the NHAI has taken many steps to rectify the black spots where the accidents occur and added that the Regional Officers have been empowered with Rs 50 lakh financial sanction to amend the roads at black spots and even to take up reconstruction if the design is faulty.

As the Central government is pushing for a more extensive network of road connectivity across the country, here's a list of the expressways currently under construction and are likely to be completed by next year.

Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway: Expected to be completed in March 2023, the Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway is under construction and is 109km long. As per reports, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,500 crore.

Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway: Under construction now, the Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway is expected to be completed in March 2023. This expressway is 109km long and the estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 3,500 crore.

Chennai Port–Maduravoyal Expressway: This expressway is also under construction and the exact time of the completion of the project is not known as yet. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,965 crore.

DND–KMP Expressway: This expressway is 59km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,580 crore.

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway: This expressway is likely to be completed in December 2023. The expressway is 669km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 39,500 crore.

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway: This is a much-talked-about project of the Central government. The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2023.

Bundelkhand Expressway: Going to be the lifeline of the locals, the Bundelkhand Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in April 2022. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 14,716 crore.

Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor: Known as Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor, this expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in August 2022. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,066 crore.

Coastal Road (Mumbai): The Coastal Road (Mumbai) is expected to be completed by June this year. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,750 crore.

Bangalore–Chennai Expressway: Likely to be completed in March 2024, the Bangalore–Chennai Expressway is under construction and the estimated cost of the 260.85km long road is Rs 17,000 crore.