Entered In 2003, Metro AG To Exit Indian Market Soon? Here’s What We Know

New Delhi: German multinational company Metro AG based in Düsseldorf is planning to exit the Indian market 19 years after its first entry, says a report. It says Metro AG’s global chief executive officer Steffen Greubel is at a “very advanced” level of talks over its business in India and for the first time, considering an exit from the Indian market soon.

“We are very advanced in the process regarding India and are at a certain maturity level in the process. It’s too early to share any information, but we have discussed it greatly,” Greubel told analysts when asked if he is looking at a possible withdrawal from India and the status of talks, said the ET report. “We are very deep in the (sale) process in India,” he said last week while announcing annual earnings, it added.

In November this year, India.com reported that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is in talks with the German retailer to acquire its cash and carry business in India for 500 million Euros or Rs 4,060 crore. A PTI report quoting sources said that the deal includes 31 wholesale distribution centres, land banks, and other assets owned by the German retailer in India.

Metro AG’s Indian business grew by 21 per cent to $982 million during the year ended September, according to its latest annual report. The group, having a presence in 34 countries, operates 31 wholesale distribution centers under the brand METRO Wholesale including six in Bangalore, four in Hyderabad, two each in Mumbai and Delhi, and one each in Kolkata, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Meerut, Nashik, Ghaziabad, Tumakuru, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Hubballi. Small retailers, kirana stores, hotels restaurants, caterers, corporates, small and medium enterprises, institutions and self-employed professionals are the core customers of METRO Cash & Carry business in India.