Provident Fund: Here’s How To Transfer PF Balance From Old Company To New One

EPF Balance Transfer Online: The members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can easily transfer their EPF accounts online from the old company to the new one. The EPF account is generally transferred after leaving one company and joining another. And when people change jobs, they frequently fail to transfer their PF balance, and when they realise this, they become anxious, believing they must immediately visit the EPF office.

However, to make the process simple for transferring provident fund or PF accounts, the EPFO has suggested 6 simple steps from its official Twitter handle.

How To Transfer EPF Balance Online

First log in to EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ — and log in with UAN and password;

Go to ‘Online Service’ and click at ‘One Member One Account (Transfer Request)’;

Verify ‘Personal Information and ‘PF Account’ for present employment;

Click at ‘Get Details’, PF account details of previous employment would appear;

Choose either ‘Previous Employer’ or ‘Current Employer’ for attesting the form; and

Click on ‘Get OTP’ to receive OTP on your UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

After all the steps are completed correctly, then your request will be sent for attestation from the chosen recruiter. After it is approved the EPFO will transfer your EPF balance and account online to the new company. And then you and your new recruiter will be able to continue the monthly EPF contribution cycle in your existing EPF account.

With these simple steps, an EPF account holder can transfer PF account online without roaming around its previous and current employer’s office. Most of the employees lack the knowledge of this procedure and thus end up paying regular visits to the EPF ( Employees’ Provident Fund) office.

