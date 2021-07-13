New Delhi: If you have you lost jobs or become unemployed, you don’t to worry about taking a loan immediately. While you continue to search for jobs and look for employment, there is a financial help in emergency awaits for you. If you are an Employee Provident Fund (EPF) member, you can avail a non-refundable advance, according to details provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).Also Read - Kerala's Zika Count Reaches to 21, Confirms Health Minister Veena George

"EPF Members can now avail Non-Refundable Advance in case of Unemployment," EPFO tweeted.

Here is all you need to know about advance to EPF members in case of unemployment

Members who are no longer employed for one month or more can avail a non-refundable advance of up to 75 per cent of amount available in their PF account, EPFO said.

This facility will financially help members during unemployment and will also enable them to continue their pension membership, as their EPF accounts are not closed.

EDLI Scheme – All You Need To Know