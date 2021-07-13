New Delhi: If you have you lost jobs or become unemployed, you don’t to worry about taking a loan immediately. While you continue to search for jobs and look for employment, there is a financial help in emergency awaits for you. If you are an Employee Provident Fund (EPF) member, you can avail a non-refundable advance, according to details provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).Also Read - Kerala's Zika Count Reaches to 21, Confirms Health Minister Veena George
Here is all you need to know about advance to EPF members in case of unemployment
- Members who are no longer employed for one month or more can avail a non-refundable advance of up to 75 per cent of amount available in their PF account, EPFO said.
- This facility will financially help members during unemployment and will also enable them to continue their pension membership, as their EPF accounts are not closed.
EDLI Scheme – All You Need To Know
- Apart from this, family and Dependents of EPF Members can also avail financial assistance during COVID-19 Pandemic as an amendment in EDLI Scheme, 1976, EPFO said.
- A maximum assured benefit up to Rs 7 lakh is paid to nominee or legal heir of EPF member, if death occurs while in service.
- Minimum assurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh, if deceased member was in continuous employment for 12 months prior to his or her death.
- No contribution is required to be paid by employee.
- There is an auto enrollment facility for PF members in EDLI Scheme.
- Benefit directly credited to bank account of nominee or legal heir, according to details provided by EPFO.