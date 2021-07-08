New Delhi: In a relief, EPF members can avail “medical advance” up to Rs 1 lakh in cases of hospitalization due to “serious life-threatening illness” including Covid. EPF members will longer need to take loan from bank or other lenders in case there is any medical emergency.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Shooting Contingent to Leave For Japan on July 16
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has changed the procedure of getting estimate for granting medical advances in emergency hospitalization scenario, according to details provided by an EPFO circular dated June 1, 2021. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021 | Mohammed Siraj Expected to Replace Ishant Sharma in England Tests: Report
Also Read - Ashwini Vaishnaw, IIT & Wharton Alum, Takes Charge as Minister For Railways, Technology
- If a patient is admitted for treatment in a Government/PSU/CGHS empanalled hospital, the emergency medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided, as per the EPFO circular.
- If a patient is admitted in emergency in a private hospital and competent authority considers it a fit case to grant relaxation in rules for medical bills reimbursement, then also medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh can be provided, the EPFO circular reads.
- Employee or any of the family member of the patient needs to submit a request letter for providing medical advance without estimate along with details of the hospital and the patient, the EPFO circular says.
- A medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh may be granted by authority competent preferably on the same day, if it is a working day else on immediately succeeding working day after the receipt of application of advance.
- The medical advance amout will either be credited to the salary account of the employee or can be paid to the hospital directly depending up on the request of family member of employee.
- Employee should submit the bill within 45 days from the date of discharge.
- The changed rule is applicable to employees covered under CS(MA) rules as well as employees covered under CGHS.