EPF Balance Check: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has given a big Diwali bonanza to over 6 crore employees as it has decided to credit the PF interest in their accounts. Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has said that interest for 2018-19 will be credited to the accounts of more than 6 crore subscribers of EPFO. The minister said that the circular in this regard has already been released.

“The government of India decides the PF interest rate on a quarterly basis and for the financial year 2018-19, the EPF interest rate is 8.65 per cent. An EPFO subscriber can check one’s PF balance via SMS by sending a message in a proper format as described on the official website of the EPFO”, Zee Business quoted Manikaran Singh, a SEBI registered tax and investment expert as saying.

How to know if EPF interest has been credited:

EPFO subscribers can check PF balance online through the EPFO website or via the Umang app or missed call SMS service

Follow these steps to check PF balance on EPFO website:

Log-in to the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).

-Go the ‘Our Services’ tab and click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

-Click on the Member Passbook.

-Submit your UAN number and password.

-After logging-in, you can access your PF account and check your available balance.

Follow these steps to check PF balance Via Umang:

Open the Umang app on your smartphone then select EPFO.

Click on the ‘Employee Centric Services.’

Click on ‘View Passbook’ to check your EPF balance.

Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP

Enter the OTP and click on ‘login.’

Select the member ID of the company for which you want to check the EPF balance.

Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

Via SMS service

For EPF balance check through SMS, one’s UAN and bank account has to be linked with PAN and Aadhaar card number. Those who want to check balance can send an SMS from registered mobile number in the format EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. The last three digits of the message represent the language in which the subscriber wants his/her reply from the EPFO. Once the message is sent, the EPFO will process the inquiry and send the PF balance in reply to the SMS.

Missed call service

One can also check their PF balance by giving a missed call to 011-22901406.