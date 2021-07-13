New Delhi: You can check your EPF or PF balance while sitting at home by following a few steps. Salaried class can check their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or popularly known as Provident Fund (PF) through SMS, missed call, online and mobile, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has stated.Also Read - US Rapper KTS Dre Dies Fatally After Being Shot 64 Times By Gunmen

EPF or PF Balance Check Number

EPF members often look for number to check their PF balance. Here are two numbers to check your PF balance – 7738299899 and 011-22901406.

EPF or PF Balance Check SMS

EPF members can check their balance through message or SMS. First, EPF members need to make sure that their registered mobile numbers are in active mode.

EPF members need to write ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’ and send it to 7738299899 from registered number.

EPF or PF Balance Check Missed Call

EPF members can also check balance through missed call from their registered number.

To Know PF Balance, EPF members need to give missed call at 011-22901406.

EPF or PF Balance Check Online

EPF members, who want to check PF balance through online, can do it so at https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login .

You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) and Password.

You need to enter captcha.



EPF or PF Balance Check UMANG App