EPF big update: Rate stays at 8.25%, what is the best option – continue with VPF or SIP?

EPF and the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) are widely considered dependable retirement savings tools for salaried employees.

EPF Big Update: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is the core of several employees’ retirement savings. But the majority of investors go beyond it and invest extra money into the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) for stable returns and tax benefits. In a recent decision, EPFO board has kept the EPF rate unchanged at 8.25 percent for this year. After the announcement, several investors are confused about whether they should continue investing extra money in VPF or divert their savings to SIPs, which offer high growth in the long term.

What The Expert Say?

Pratik Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Vision Officer at Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt. Ltd, shares his views on the current confusion and said that it depends on the individual’s risk-taking appetite and his/her financial planning.

But Why VPF?

Vaidya stated that VPF has a strong value at 8.25 percent for employees who want long-term savings with constant stability. He highlighted that saving accounts give 3 percent and fixed deposits provide 6-7 percent. Hence, EPF and VPF offer better premiums.

VPF is attractive because it earns the same interest as EPF while being a part of retirement savings plan.

“For most professionals, especially those in their mid-career stage, VPF is a simple way to add to one’s retirement corpus without taking any market risks,” Vaidya adds.

In the current unpredictable environment, EPF-backed savings are a nice choice for conservative investors.

Stability Attracting More Investors

Despite an unchanged interest rate, stability strengthens trust among investors.

When other investments face frequent rate changes and market volatility, EPF framework has remained largely stable.

For salaried employees, steady return often matters more than short-term fluctuations.

For investors already putting money in SIPs or mutual funds, VPF serves as the stable debt component.

The steady interest rate could attract non-risk takers to increase VPF contributions.

Is VPF A Safe Choice

Despite various attractive schemes, VPF remains one of the safest options available to salaried employees. It is also one of the most tax-efficient options for salaried employees.

Since VPF is part of the EPF system, it operates in a well-regulated framework. The interest earned on the principal amount remains tax-free within specified limits. The withdrawals of the VFP after retirement are also tax-free if conditions are met.

“VPF remains a predictable, disciplined, and low-risk way to build long-term wealth. It continues to be an asset of choice for those looking to secure retirement without unnecessary market risks,” Vaidya said.

Summary

SIPs may offer long-term growth for salaried investors, but VPF gives them the needed stability. A balanced combination of both SIP and the VFP can be a sensible way to build a strong retirement fund.

