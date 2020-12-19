Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is expected to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees’ provident fund (EPF) accounts of around 6 crore subscribers in one go by December 31, 2020. Earlier in September, the EPFO, in its trustees meet headed by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had decided to split 8.5 per cent interest into two installments of 8.15 per cent and 0.35 per cent. Also Read - EPFO Likely to Credit 8.5% Interest For 2019-20 by End of December

Speaking to news agency PTI, a source claimed that the Labour Ministry has also sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry to give concurrence in this regard.

Also Read - EPFO Eases Deadline For Pensioners to Submit Their Life Certificate Till February 28, 2021