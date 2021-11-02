New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued instructions to credit PF interest rate of 8.5 per cent into around 25 crore accounts of EPF members, EPFO has said in a tweet. The interest rate is for the year of 2020-21.Also Read - Provident Fund New Guidelines: Withdrawing PF Money Before Due Date Can be Taxable

"EPFO issues instructions to credit interest of 8.5% for the year 2020-21 into some 25.0 crore accounts of members with EPFO," EPFO tweeted.

EPF Interest Rate 2021-22 Credit

In a circular dated October 30, 2021, EPFO announced the declaration of rate of interest for the Employees' Provident Fund Members account for the year 2020-21.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed the approval of the central government under para 60(1) of Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 to credit interest at 8.50 per cent for the year 2020-21 to the account of each member of the EPF Scheme as per the provisions under Para 60 of EPF Scheme, 1952, EPFO said in its official circular.

How To Check PF Balance

Members registered on the UAN portal can get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered Mobile number.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, AADHAAR and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance.

Mobile Number must activated with UAN at Unified Portal. Bank account number, Aadhaar, PAN as KYC must be available against the UAN.

Give Missed call from registered mobile number to 01122901406. Call will automatically get disconnected after two rings. No cost to the PF member to avail this service.

UAN activated Members can check their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from registered mobile number. Members need to send “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899.

The facility is available in English (default) and Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For receiving the SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN.