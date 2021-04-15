Salaried class, who are entitled to have Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), can register and log in to Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) by following a few simple steps. An employee can check the employer’s and his or her contributions, total PF account balance, passbook through EPFO Member e-SEWA Portal by using Universal Account Number (UAN). Also Read - PF Money News: Not Linked Your Multiple PF Accounts To UAN Yet? Here's What Happens

To log in to the EPFO Unified Portal, an employee must register first. In this copy, we will guide how to register and log in to EPFO website. Also Read - EPFO Adds 13.36 Lakh Net Subscribers in January 2021, New Enrolments Up by 28%

EPFO Portal Register

You need to go to EPFO Portal . After that you need to go “our services” section.

. After that you need to go “our services” section. At “our services” section, you need to go to “For Employees”.

At “For Employees” section, you need to click on “Member UAN/ Online Services” option.

Once you click on it, you will be redirected to UAN member e-Sewa portal.

Once the portal opens, you can register by clicking on the Activate UAN.

To register, you need to furnish details such as your UAN number, Aadhaar and PAN details, mobile number and email id.

Once you file these details and submit, a PIN will be sent to your registered mobile number. You need to enter the PIN validate the details you have entered.

Now, you have successfully registered on EPF or UAN member portal.

Once you register, you are eligible to log in

EPF LOGIN – Step By Step