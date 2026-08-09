EPF or PPF: Which is better option for retirement fund and offers greater benefits?

When it comes to retirement planning for salaried individuals, two names immediately come to mind: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF). Both schemes are government-backed, designed for long-term savings, and offer tax benefits. This is why choosing between the two can often feel like a dilemma.

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New Delhi: When it comes to retirement planning for salaried individuals, two names immediately come to mind: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF). Both schemes are government-backed, designed for long-term savings, and offer tax benefits. This is why choosing between the two can often feel like a dilemma.

However, financial advisors believe this isn’t really about ‘EPF vs PPF.’ Both schemes have their own distinct advantages and objectives. Let’s understand in simple terms which one a salaried employee should prioritise.

EPF: Automatic savings and employer contribution

If you work for a company or organisation covered under EPF, a portion is automatically deducted from your salary every month for the fund. The standout feature of EPF is that your company contributes an amount equal to the deduction made from your basic salary. This is an added benefit you do not get with PPF.

Money is deducted and deposited from your salary monthly without any extra effort on your part, helping build a substantial corpus by the end of your career. That is why most financial planners suggest that salaried employees should always make EPF their top priority.

PPF: Flexibility and a means for additional savings

PPF is not tied to any specific company or job. Any citizen can open an account at a bank or post office. You can invest annually within the prescribed minimum and maximum limits, based on your convenience and budget.

Even if you change jobs or take a career break, your PPF account continues without interruption because it is entirely your personal account. Additionally, if you wish to save extra for retirement or other long-term goals beyond EPF, the PPF emerges as the safest option.

Liquidity and Withdrawals

Neither scheme is designed for meeting daily expenses or frequent withdrawals.

EPF Withdrawals: Rules for withdrawing money from the EPF are linked to your employment status and specific needs, such as purchasing a home, medical emergencies, or marriage.

PPF Lock-in: The PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years; however, facilities for partial withdrawals and loans are available subject to certain conditions.

Which one should you choose?

For a salaried employee, the right strategy is to view these schemes as complementary rather than competitive.

Let EPF form the foundation: Since the employer also contributes to the EPF, ensure your contributions continue uninterrupted throughout your employment; it serves as the primary foundation for your retirement.

Use PPF as a backup shield: If there is scope for further savings in your budget after EPF deductions, invest the surplus funds in the PPF. This will strengthen your asset allocation and keep your portfolio secure.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is for informational purposes only. It is important to note that market investments are subject to market risks. Always consult an expert before investing. India.com does not advise anyone to invest money based on this information.)