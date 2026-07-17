Pension for gig workers: Good news for thousands of workers as Modi government plans EPFO 3.0 reforms

Modi government plans landmark EPFO 3.0 reforms to extend a secure, tech-enabled pension scheme to thousands of excluded gig and unorganized workers.

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The updated rules provide relief to members who need financial assistance for marriage expenses. Representational image

EPFO 3.0 reforms: In a matter of good news for millions of unorganized and formal sector workers left out of the current system, the government is designing a new contributory pension scheme under the EPFO 3.0 reforms to shield. Modeled after global systems like Singapore’s, this initiative upgrades the retirement body to a modern core banking solution. In the recent development, the government aims to bring something to the workers to have better social security at older ages. Here are all the details you need to know about the “Target Retirement Sum (TRS)” being reportedly planned by government.

What is the “Target Retirement Sum (TRS)” planned by government?

Imagine a retirement plan that adapts to your personal financial goals in real time, turning your lifelong savings into a guaranteed safety net with the click of a button. For workers, this means an individual digital pension account that tracks an evolving “Target Retirement Sum (TRS).” Contributions will stay safely locked in long-term, government-backed securities with annual interest, a report by the Indian Express said.

Also read: Good news for over 7 crore EPFO subscribers as Modi govt ratifies 8.25 pc EPF interest rate for FY26

Critical operational milestones occur at two specific life stages:

At 55 Years: “Under the proposed scheme, at the age of 55 years, a worker can decide the purpose for retirement savings. Till that time, it will operate like PF, you keep on accumulating. At that stage when you are retiring, it converts into an annuity or a systematic withdrawal plan,” the official said.

Also read: Alert EPFO users! UAN no longer requires mandatory activation via OTP; Here’s how to activate it using facial recognition

At 60 Years: “At the age of 60, the proposed Target Retirement Sum (TRS) would be converted into pension, based on annuity and interest rates. The system will compute the TRS dynamically based on the member’s chosen pension goal and expected retirement age. Members will have personalised dashboards showing total contributions, real-time corpus status, and progress towards the TRS for applicable schemes,” another official was quoted as saying by the report.

India’s social protection covers over 1 billion people: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya recently inaugurated the 15th BRICS Trade Union Forum (TUF) Summit 2026 here, calling for building a worker-centric global order where technological advancement is guided by social justice, responsible innovation and human dignity.

Union Minister Mandaviya highlighted that India’s social protection coverage has increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent of the total population in 2025, covering nearly 940 million people.